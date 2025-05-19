Focus Partners Wealth Increases Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 72.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,774 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Crocs were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 447 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 425.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 678 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 744 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CROX. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.79.

In other Crocs news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 4,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $511,325.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,565.25. This represents a 13.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.89, for a total transaction of $352,769.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,505 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,554.45. This trade represents a 9.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,703 shares of company stock valued at $2,464,444 in the last 90 days. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $117.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.77. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.11 and a 12-month high of $165.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.49. Crocs had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 46.27%. The firm had revenue of $937.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

