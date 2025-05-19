Focus Partners Wealth Invests $981,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT)

Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000. Focus Partners Wealth owned approximately 0.59% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSMT. Carnegie Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $475,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $332,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 17,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 8,695 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 52,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precedent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSMT opened at $22.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.90. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.87 and a 1-year high of $23.45.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a $0.0539 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

