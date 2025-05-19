Focus Partners Wealth Makes New $844,000 Investment in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 25,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 804,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,877,000 after acquiring an additional 47,294 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $13,498,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $385,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,876,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,728,000 after acquiring an additional 11,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.77.

CZR stock opened at $30.70 on Monday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.40 and a 52 week high of $45.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.35). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.73) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

