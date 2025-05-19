Focus Partners Wealth Purchases 118 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Fabrinet by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Fabrinet by 315.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Fabrinet by 576.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Fabrinet by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fabrinet by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Fox Advisors initiated coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $234.00 price target on Fabrinet and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.29.

Fabrinet stock opened at $230.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.95. Fabrinet has a one year low of $148.55 and a one year high of $281.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.02 and a 200 day moving average of $218.94.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $871.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.12 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 10.44%. Fabrinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.98, for a total transaction of $559,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,196,559.98. This represents a 9.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

