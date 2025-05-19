Focus Partners Wealth Purchases 1,442 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Natera were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Natera by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Natera by 372.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Natera by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Natera by 1,328.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Natera by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $152.59 on Monday. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $92.14 and a one year high of $183.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.70 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.96.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.09. Natera had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.23%. The firm had revenue of $501.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total transaction of $606,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,223.44. The trade was a 29.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 87,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total transaction of $12,514,804.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,160,963.60. This represents a 30.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,436 shares of company stock valued at $22,019,079. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NTRA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.12.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

