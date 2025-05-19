Focus Partners Wealth Purchases 2,761 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 135.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,902,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $352,283,000 after purchasing an additional 249,389 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth about $290,121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 989,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $183,273,000 after buying an additional 386,500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 645,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,516,000 after buying an additional 24,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 563,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,267,000 after buying an additional 31,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 1.4%

WSM stock opened at $174.02 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.33 and a 12-month high of $219.98. The firm has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.68.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.40. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 51.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 29.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WSM shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 36,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.79, for a total transaction of $6,020,166.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,690,666.52. The trade was a 43.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.78, for a total transaction of $4,973,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,018,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,826,041.72. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,635 shares of company stock valued at $13,236,175. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

