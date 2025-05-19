Focus Partners Wealth Purchases Shares of 20,742 Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)

Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CART. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Maplebear in the fourth quarter worth about $1,401,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Maplebear by 212.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 16,267 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Maplebear by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Maplebear by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Maplebear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maplebear Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of CART stock opened at $45.66 on Monday. Maplebear Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.84 and a 1 year high of $53.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Maplebear ( NASDAQ:CART Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $897.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.86 million. Maplebear had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CART has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Maplebear in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Maplebear from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Maplebear from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Maplebear to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Maplebear has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.04.

Insider Activity

In other Maplebear news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 2,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $81,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,654,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,182,360. This represents a 0.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 5,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $223,449.93. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 484,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,616,310.44. This trade represents a 1.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,785 in the last ninety days. 26.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Maplebear Profile

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

