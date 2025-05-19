Focus Partners Wealth Raises Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 922.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,439 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on LUMN. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lumen Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.25 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.58.

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $4.11 on Monday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $10.33. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.08 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

