Focus Partners Wealth Reduces Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Focus Partners Wealth cut its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 80.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 39,174 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 341.0% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 516 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 877.6% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FIS shares. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.11.

FIS opened at $79.75 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.51 and a twelve month high of $91.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.22. The company has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 105.96%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $60,801.76. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,301.68. The trade was a 7.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

