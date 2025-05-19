Focus Partners Wealth Sells 1,437 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Focus Partners Wealth trimmed its stake in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Onsemi by 434.6% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ON. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Onsemi from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. B. Riley cut shares of Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Onsemi from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Onsemi from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Onsemi from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.12.

Onsemi Trading Up 0.9%

Onsemi stock opened at $44.92 on Monday. Onsemi has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $80.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.84. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 22.21%. The business’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

