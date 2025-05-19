Focus Partners Wealth Sells 3,160 Shares of Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS)

Focus Partners Wealth lowered its stake in Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Vestis were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSTS. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vestis in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vestis by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 293,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 34,951 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vestis in the 4th quarter worth about $210,766,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Vestis in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vestis by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 74,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 10,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Vestis Stock Performance

NYSE:VSTS opened at $6.16 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.59 and a 200 day moving average of $12.59. The company has a market capitalization of $811.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.98 and a beta of 1.61. Vestis Co. has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vestis ( NYSE:VSTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $665.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.81 million. Vestis had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 0.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vestis Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VSTS shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Vestis from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Vestis from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Vestis from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO William J. Seward purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.23 per share, with a total value of $62,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,270.26. This trade represents a 8.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas A. Pertz purchased 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $431,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 297,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,551.70. This trade represents a 30.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Vestis

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

