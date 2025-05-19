Focus Partners Wealth Sells 376 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Focus Partners Wealth decreased its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 85,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 33,729 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,998,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,087,000 after acquiring an additional 235,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,615,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,901,000 after acquiring an additional 216,078 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Sarah Youngwood sold 14,959 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $1,102,179.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,694 shares in the company, valued at $4,398,253.92. This trade represents a 20.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 657 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $47,179.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,450,783.80. This trade represents a 1.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $81.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.96. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.28 and a 1 year high of $84.15. The stock has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.09%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

