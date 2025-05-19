Focus Partners Wealth Sells 430 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Focus Partners Wealth lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCOM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 27,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 10,960 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF stock opened at $60.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.62. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 12 month low of $48.17 and a 12 month high of $64.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.07.

About Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.