Focus Partners Wealth Sells 44,674 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Focus Partners Wealth cut its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 76.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44,674 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 470,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,695,000 after purchasing an additional 31,064 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 574,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,669,000 after purchasing an additional 158,487 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1,447.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 42,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 39,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 64,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 13,620 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Donaldson from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

Insider Activity at Donaldson

In other Donaldson news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $2,032,255.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,929.26. This trade represents a 51.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Owens sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,159,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,656.92. The trade was a 48.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,164,799 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Price Performance

DCI opened at $71.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.45 and a 12-month high of $78.95.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). Donaldson had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.32 million. Research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

