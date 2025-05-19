Focus Partners Wealth Takes Position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF)

Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 12,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the period.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Price Performance

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock opened at $50.25 on Monday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $50.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.25.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

