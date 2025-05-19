Focus Partners Wealth Trims Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Focus Partners Wealth decreased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,452 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $2,403,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 29,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,679,000. Family Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 15,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 323,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,179,000 after acquiring an additional 13,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $145.01 on Monday. Owens Corning has a one year low of $123.41 and a one year high of $214.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.15 and its 200 day moving average is $166.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.15. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to repurchase 12,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Owens Corning from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Owens Corning from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded Owens Corning from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.45.

Owens Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

