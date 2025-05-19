Focus Partners Wealth Trims Stake in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA)

Focus Partners Wealth reduced its position in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,139 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Sila Realty Trust were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,125,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,624 shares during the last quarter. Conversant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 1,924,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,792,000 after purchasing an additional 115,552 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sila Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Sila Realty Trust by 365.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 75,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sila Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,832,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Sila Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

Sila Realty Trust Stock Up 2.4%

SILA opened at $26.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 42.02. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

Sila Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. Sila Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 258.06%.

Sila Realty Trust Profile

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

