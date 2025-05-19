Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,343 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 44,626 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Frontline were worth $4,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRO. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Frontline during the 4th quarter valued at $41,447,000. Hartree Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Frontline by 482.6% in the fourth quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 1,061,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,047,000 after purchasing an additional 878,885 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the fourth quarter valued at $9,224,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Frontline by 137.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,090,427 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,473,000 after purchasing an additional 630,685 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,216,000. 22.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Frontline alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a $12.49 target price on shares of Frontline in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Frontline from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.62.

Frontline Price Performance

FRO stock opened at $18.32 on Monday. Frontline plc has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $29.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Frontline had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $425.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Frontline plc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontline Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

Frontline Profile

(Free Report)

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.