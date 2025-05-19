Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO) Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) by 50.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 10,703 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Frontline were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Frontline in the fourth quarter valued at $41,447,000. Hartree Partners LP raised its holdings in Frontline by 482.6% in the fourth quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 1,061,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,047,000 after acquiring an additional 878,885 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Frontline in the fourth quarter valued at $9,224,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Frontline by 137.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,090,427 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,473,000 after acquiring an additional 630,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Frontline in the fourth quarter valued at $5,216,000. 22.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Frontline alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on FRO shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a $12.49 price target on shares of Frontline in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Frontline from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.62.

Frontline Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:FRO opened at $18.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.24. Frontline plc has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $29.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $425.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.16 million. Frontline had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Frontline plc will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Frontline Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.04%.

Frontline Company Profile

(Free Report)

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.