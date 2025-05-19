Future (LON:FUTR) Shares Down 10.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report) traded down 10.3% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 668 ($8.88) and last traded at GBX 668 ($8.88). 2,912,707 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 300% from the average session volume of 728,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 745 ($9.91).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Future to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 733 ($9.75) price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,060 ($14.10).
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Future
Future Trading Down 10.3%
About Future
Future is a global platform for specialist media underpinned by proprietary technology, enabled by data; with diversified revenue streams
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Future
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Nextracker’s Solar Surge: Will It Shatter Its All-Time High?
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Savvy Investors Are Raising a Glass for Heineken Stock
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Top 4 ETFs for China Exposure After Tariff Relief
Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.