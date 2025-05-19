Future (LON:FUTR) Shares Down 10.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report) traded down 10.3% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 668 ($8.88) and last traded at GBX 668 ($8.88). 2,912,707 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 300% from the average session volume of 728,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 745 ($9.91).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Future to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 733 ($9.75) price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,060 ($14.10).

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 747.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 865.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £723.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Future is a global platform for specialist media underpinned by proprietary technology, enabled by data; with diversified revenue streams

