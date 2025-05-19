Future (LON:FUTR) Stock Price Down 10.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report) fell 10.3% on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 668 ($8.88) and last traded at GBX 668 ($8.88). 2,912,707 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 300% from the average session volume of 728,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 745 ($9.91).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Future to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 733 ($9.75) price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,060 ($14.10).

Get Future alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on FUTR

Future Trading Down 10.3%

Future Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.50. The firm has a market cap of £723.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 747.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 865.77.

(Get Free Report)

Future is a global platform for specialist media underpinned by proprietary technology, enabled by data; with diversified revenue streams

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.