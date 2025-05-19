FY2025 EPS Estimates for Ralph Lauren Raised by Analyst

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Ralph Lauren in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $12.10 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.93. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ralph Lauren’s current full-year earnings is $12.01 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cfra Research upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on Ralph Lauren from $282.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.29.

Shares of RL opened at $274.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $155.96 and a one year high of $289.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,601,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,748 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $507,000. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

