FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Largo Issued By HC Wainwright

Largo Inc. (NYSE:LGO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Largo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 16th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $3.70 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Largo’s current full-year earnings is ($0.61) per share.

Largo Stock Performance

Largo stock opened at $1.27 on Monday. Largo has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $2.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $81.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Largo

Largo Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Largo during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in shares of Largo by 156.8% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,016,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 620,909 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Largo by 75.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 288,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 124,604 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in Largo in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Largo in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates through, Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy and Largo Physical Vanadium Segments. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

Further Reading

