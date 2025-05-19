FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Largo Issued By HC Wainwright

Largo Inc. (NYSE:LGO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Largo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 16th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $3.70 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Largo’s current full-year earnings is ($0.61) per share.
Largo Stock Performance
Largo stock opened at $1.27 on Monday. Largo has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $2.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $81.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.62.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Largo
Largo Company Profile
Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates through, Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy and Largo Physical Vanadium Segments. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Largo
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- Nextracker’s Solar Surge: Will It Shatter Its All-Time High?
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Savvy Investors Are Raising a Glass for Heineken Stock
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Top 4 ETFs for China Exposure After Tariff Relief
Receive News & Ratings for Largo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.