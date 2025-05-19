FY2026 Earnings Forecast for CVE:ITR Issued By Raymond James

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Integra Resources in a report released on Thursday, May 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Integra Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, April 21st.

Integra Resources Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of CVE:ITR opened at C$2.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$243.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.37. Integra Resources has a 12-month low of C$1.03 and a 12-month high of C$2.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.54.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

