FY2026 EPS Estimates for Auto Prop Reit Lowered by Analyst

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2026 EPS estimates for Auto Prop Reit in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.08. Raymond James also issued estimates for Auto Prop Reit’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Get Auto Prop Reit alerts:

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered Auto Prop Reit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 13th.

Auto Prop Reit Price Performance

About Auto Prop Reit

(Get Free Report)

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 64 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Prop Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Prop Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.