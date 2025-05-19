FY2026 EPS Estimates for Boot Barn Raised by Seaport Res Ptn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boot Barn in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.30 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.11. The consensus estimate for Boot Barn’s current full-year earnings is $5.82 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.28 EPS.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BOOT. UBS Group raised their price target on Boot Barn from $156.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $137.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.62.

Boot Barn Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE:BOOT opened at $156.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.08. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $86.17 and a 12 month high of $176.64.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $453.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.56 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boot Barn

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at $46,699,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth $2,842,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,439,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,440,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 289,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,973,000 after acquiring an additional 166,121 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.