FY2026 EPS Estimates for Boot Barn Raised by Seaport Res Ptn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boot Barn in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.30 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.11. The consensus estimate for Boot Barn’s current full-year earnings is $5.82 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.28 EPS.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BOOT. UBS Group raised their price target on Boot Barn from $156.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $137.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.62.
Boot Barn Trading Up 1.3%
NYSE:BOOT opened at $156.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.08. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $86.17 and a 12 month high of $176.64.
Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $453.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.56 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boot Barn
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at $46,699,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth $2,842,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,439,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,440,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 289,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,973,000 after acquiring an additional 166,121 shares in the last quarter.
Boot Barn declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Boot Barn Company Profile
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
