Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) by 93.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,022 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 168,379 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNK. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 830.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GNK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Dnb Nor Markets upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Pareto Securities upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. StockNews.com lowered Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $14.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $609.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.17. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $23.39.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $41.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.49 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.69%.

Insider Transactions at Genco Shipping & Trading

In other news, CFO Peter George Allen sold 8,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $125,416.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,703.96. The trade was a 16.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jesper Christensen sold 13,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $189,883.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,322 shares in the company, valued at $800,215.12. This represents a 19.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,812 shares of company stock valued at $402,216. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, bauxite, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the Major Bulk and Minor Bulk segments. The Major Bulk segment focuses on Capesize vessels. The Minor Bulk segment consists of Ultramax and Supramax vessels.

