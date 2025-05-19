Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Holdings Cut by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. lowered its holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,605 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,641,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,507,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,194,000 after buying an additional 122,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 26,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Gold Fields to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Gold Fields from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gold Fields currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.56.

Gold Fields Price Performance

Gold Fields stock opened at $20.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.57. Gold Fields Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.98 and a fifty-two week high of $25.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.03.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.3752 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

