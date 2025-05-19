Graham Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Position in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,967 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BUSE. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Busey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,115,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Busey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,498,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in First Busey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,850,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Busey by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 671,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,825,000 after acquiring an additional 189,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Busey by 1,181.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 170,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 157,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of First Busey in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Busey in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of First Busey in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

First Busey Stock Down 0.4%

BUSE stock opened at $22.48 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.44. First Busey Co. has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $28.97. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. First Busey had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $140.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.15 million. Sell-side analysts expect that First Busey Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

First Busey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.46%.

Insider Activity at First Busey

In other news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.70 per share, for a total transaction of $36,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 482,143 shares in the company, valued at $10,462,503.10. This represents a 0.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

