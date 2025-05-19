Graham Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stake in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) by 59.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,677 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 63,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 200,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 15,722 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter worth about $2,793,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter worth about $318,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on RGNX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $24.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other REGENXBIO news, Director Kenneth T. Mills sold 20,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $162,961.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 475,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,064.73. This trade represents a 4.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of REGENXBIO stock opened at $8.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $445.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.11. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $16.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.97.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $89.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.35 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 70.65% and a negative net margin of 283.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGENXBIO Profile

(Free Report)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company’s products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

