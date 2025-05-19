Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys 11,958 Shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Free Report) by 107.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,958 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned 0.12% of RE/MAX worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 736.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,628 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in RE/MAX by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 895,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after buying an additional 178,599 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in RE/MAX by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 212,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 107,207 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RE/MAX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in RE/MAX by 145.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 71,215 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RMAX. StockNews.com raised shares of RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of RE/MAX from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

In related news, EVP Abigail C. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $77,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,579.72. This trade represents a 6.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMAX opened at $7.76 on Monday. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.81. The company has a market cap of $147.31 million, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.20.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.10). RE/MAX had a net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 38.69%. The company had revenue of $72.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.34 million. Research analysts forecast that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

