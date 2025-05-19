Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 32,366 DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 32,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BOOM. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of DMC Global by 291.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 19,901 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of DMC Global by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 45,722 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of DMC Global by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 419,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 67,410 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in DMC Global by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 95,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DMC Global by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BOOM opened at $6.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average is $7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $142.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.47. DMC Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $15.14.

DMC Global ( NASDAQ:BOOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $159.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that DMC Global Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded DMC Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on DMC Global from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

