Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $248,000 Holdings in SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,461 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SNDL were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SNDL by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 264,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 69,919 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of SNDL during the 4th quarter worth about $7,357,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of SNDL during the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SNDL during the 4th quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its holdings in SNDL by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 57,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 24,565 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, ATB Capital upped their price target on SNDL from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

NASDAQ SNDL opened at $1.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $354.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 3.68. SNDL Inc. has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $2.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $142.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.60 million. SNDL had a negative return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 12.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SNDL Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNDL Company Profile

SNDL Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Liquor Retail, Cannabis Retail, Cannabis Operations, and Investments segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use and medical markets; sells wines, beers, and spirits through wholly owned liquor stores; and private sale of recreational cannabis through wholly owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.

