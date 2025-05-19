Graham Capital Management L.P. Invests $234,000 in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,073 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,930,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,493,000 after purchasing an additional 91,310 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,474,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,138,000 after purchasing an additional 318,329 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,904,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,477,000 after purchasing an additional 20,484 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,548,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,214,000 after purchasing an additional 473,909 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,486,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,114,000 after purchasing an additional 77,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

ARW stock opened at $121.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.10. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.50 and a 1 year high of $137.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.02.

Insider Activity at Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.33. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric Nowak sold 4,952 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $606,075.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,895 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,309.05. The trade was a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 353 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.11, for a total transaction of $39,574.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,658.39. This represents a 18.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,763 shares of company stock worth $824,095 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ARW. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America cut Arrow Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

