Graham Capital Management L.P. Invests $254,000 in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,206 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Clearfield at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 164.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 54,670 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearfield by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Drum Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearfield during the fourth quarter worth about $1,539,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearfield during the fourth quarter worth about $645,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Clearfield in the fourth quarter worth about $721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLFD opened at $38.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.91. Clearfield, Inc. has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.57 and a quick ratio of 7.41. The firm has a market cap of $537.33 million, a PE ratio of -61.67 and a beta of 1.61.

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $47.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.53 million. Clearfield had a negative return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 5.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clearfield, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CLFD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearfield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

