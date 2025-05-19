Graham Capital Management L.P. Invests $256,000 in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 35,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GTE. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 3,390,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,488 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,557,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,171,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,468,000 after acquiring an additional 124,138 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 865,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after buying an additional 159,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 552,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after buying an additional 7,045 shares during the period. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GTE. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Gran Tierra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Gran Tierra Energy Price Performance

GTE opened at $4.88 on Monday. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $10.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.41 million, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gran Tierra Energy news, major shareholder Equinox Partners Investment Ma purchased 33,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.73 per share, with a total value of $125,070.63. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,937,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,227,438.23. This trade represents a 1.76% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 476,527 shares of company stock worth $2,003,350. Corporate insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

