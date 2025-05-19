Graham Capital Management L.P. Makes New $220,000 Investment in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,001 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Orion Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Orion Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 18,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Orion Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Orion Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Orion Group by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Orion Group by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion Group Stock Performance

ORN stock opened at $8.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $343.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.19. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Orion Group ( NYSE:ORN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $188.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.33 million. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. B. Riley raised shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

