Graham Capital Management L.P. Makes New $224,000 Investment in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GFI. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Gold Fields Trading Down 0.9%

GFI opened at $20.60 on Monday. Gold Fields Limited has a 1-year low of $12.98 and a 1-year high of $25.52. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.03.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.3752 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GFI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Gold Fields to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Gold Fields

About Gold Fields

(Free Report)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.