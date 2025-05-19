Graham Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 93,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARIS opened at $22.99 on Monday. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.34 and a 1-year high of $33.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Aris Water Solutions ( NYSE:ARIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Aris Water Solutions had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $120.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.72 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aris Water Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In related news, COO Brunt David Dylan Van sold 32,305 shares of Aris Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $973,995.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 85,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,528.40. The trade was a 27.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners Xi, L sold 1,000,000 shares of Aris Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $27,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,070,604 shares of company stock worth $29,817,145 over the last three months. Insiders own 37.84% of the company’s stock.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

