Graham Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,291 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BlueLinx in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 352.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlueLinx Stock Performance

Shares of BXC stock opened at $71.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.85. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $63.55 and a one year high of $134.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BlueLinx ( NYSE:BXC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). BlueLinx had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $710.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.66 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BXC. StockNews.com downgraded BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $119.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

BlueLinx Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

Featured Stories

