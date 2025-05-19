Graham Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Radware during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Radware during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radware during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Radware during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Radware during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 73.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Radware alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RDWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Radware from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Radware Price Performance

Shares of RDWR opened at $23.80 on Monday. Radware Ltd. has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.01 and a 200 day moving average of $22.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.01 and a beta of 0.95.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Radware had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $72.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Radware Ltd. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Radware

(Free Report)

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware’s Core Business and The Hawks’ Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.