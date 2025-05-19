Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases 5,667 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,667 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Cryoport worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Cryoport in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Cryoport during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 135.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 7,407 shares during the period. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CYRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cryoport from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cryoport from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cryoport presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cryoport news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 4,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $29,059.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 765,399 shares in the company, valued at $4,814,359.71. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,830 shares of company stock worth $118,353. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Stock Performance

CYRX stock opened at $6.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $334.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.92. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.58 and a 1 year high of $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.86.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $41.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.19 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 70.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

