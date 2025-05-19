Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases 57,029 Shares of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND)

Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Free Report) by 115.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,029 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Nextdoor were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Titleist Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 381,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Nextdoor by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Nextdoor by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 243,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Nextdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nextdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nextdoor alerts:

Nextdoor Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE KIND opened at $1.46 on Monday. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The company has a market cap of $562.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average is $2.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nextdoor ( NYSE:KIND Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Nextdoor had a negative return on equity of 19.42% and a negative net margin of 53.23%. The company had revenue of $54.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.14 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KIND has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Nextdoor from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Nextdoor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.10 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Nextdoor in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KIND

Insider Activity at Nextdoor

In related news, General Counsel Sophia Schwartz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 267,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,005.40. This trade represents a 5.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nextdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. The company enables neighbors and organizations to get information, give and get help, and build connections. It also offers advertising solutions, designs to generate value for businesses for connection and sales expansion.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nextdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.