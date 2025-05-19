Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 987 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 181.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 548.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 1,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.50, for a total value of $291,707.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,062.50. This represents a 19.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Price Performance

Littelfuse stock opened at $218.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.61. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.10 and a 1 year high of $275.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.24.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $554.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.60 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

See Also

