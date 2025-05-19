Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 11,811 Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,811 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Aviat Networks as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNW. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Aviat Networks by 298.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 11,926 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aviat Networks by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 562,710 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after acquiring an additional 97,227 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Aviat Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Aviat Networks by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 46,964 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 19,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AVNW shares. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Aviat Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aviat Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

AVNW stock opened at $20.68 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.59. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.96 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.39 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

