Graham Capital Management L.P. Reduces Position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD)

Graham Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) by 69.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,767 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 32,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 433,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,901,000 after acquiring an additional 18,209 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 22,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,651,000. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John A. Burkhart III sold 4,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $242,759.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,655 shares in the company, valued at $886,987.20. This represents a 21.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas N. Schmitt sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $327,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,876.32. This trade represents a 61.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,381 shares of company stock worth $1,122,592. Company insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SKWD. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.13.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SKWD opened at $63.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.64. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.42 and a fifty-two week high of $63.66.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $328.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.94 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

