Graham Capital Management L.P. Sells 61,645 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Graham Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 83.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,645 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,992,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,541,000 after acquiring an additional 13,604 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,578,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 616,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,622,000 after acquiring an additional 145,205 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 540,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,174,000 after acquiring an additional 69,424 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 502,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,462,000 after acquiring an additional 70,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.
Pacira BioSciences Trading Up 1.0%
Shares of PCRX stock opened at $25.86 on Monday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.44. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 0.56.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Research Report on Pacira BioSciences
Pacira BioSciences Company Profile
Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pacira BioSciences
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Nextracker’s Solar Surge: Will It Shatter Its All-Time High?
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Savvy Investors Are Raising a Glass for Heineken Stock
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Top 4 ETFs for China Exposure After Tariff Relief
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.