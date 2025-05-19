Graham Capital Management L.P. Sells 61,645 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Graham Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 83.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,645 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,992,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,541,000 after acquiring an additional 13,604 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,578,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 616,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,622,000 after acquiring an additional 145,205 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 540,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,174,000 after acquiring an additional 69,424 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 502,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,462,000 after acquiring an additional 70,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $25.86 on Monday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.44. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 0.56.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PCRX shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.44.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

