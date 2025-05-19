Graham Capital Management L.P. Sells 8,345 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 90.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,345 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Wingstop by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Wingstop by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Wingstop by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period.

In related news, SVP Raj Kapoor sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.07, for a total transaction of $173,945.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 517 shares in the company, valued at $141,177.19. This represents a 55.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WING stock opened at $321.08 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.72. Wingstop Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.00 and a 12-month high of $433.86. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 86.54, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.80.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Wingstop had a net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 21.59%. The company had revenue of $171.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.09%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WING. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Wingstop from $271.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Wingstop from $335.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Wingstop from $340.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Wingstop from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.78.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

