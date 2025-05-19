Graham Capital Management L.P. Sells 9,500 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Amkor Technology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 90,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Robotti Robert increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 215,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 95,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMKR shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amkor Technology from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Amkor Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $19.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.86. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $44.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Amkor Technology’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0827 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.78%.

Insider Transactions at Amkor Technology

In related news, EVP Kevin Engel sold 5,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $119,056.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,105.72. This represents a 79.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Agnes C. Kim sold 869,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $18,999,995.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,020,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,956,009.50. This trade represents a 7.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

