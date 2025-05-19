Graham Capital Management L.P. Takes $237,000 Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,811,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,088,000 after buying an additional 2,555,876 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,058,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 14,581,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,265,000 after buying an additional 1,882,728 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,629,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,553,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,594,000 after buying an additional 1,213,426 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CZR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.77.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $30.70 on Monday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.40 and a 1-year high of $45.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.52.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.73) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

